Crescent Energy to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Crescent Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Crescent Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRGY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.
Crescent Energy Price Performance
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 31.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Energy (CRGY)
