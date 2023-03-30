Analysts Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT at $245.74

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.74.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $195.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.05.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

