RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives $245.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $470,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 52.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $228.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.07 and a 200 day moving average of $228.73. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.