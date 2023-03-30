Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Select Energy Services, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Select Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Select Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WTTR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $832.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 82,752 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 94.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

