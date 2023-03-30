Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Trading Up 2.3 %

ETR:NEM opened at €58.14 ($62.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Nemetschek has a one year low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a one year high of €94.78 ($101.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €50.38.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.