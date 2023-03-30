MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €280.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €280.00 ($301.08) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTX. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($256.99) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($261.29) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €197.00 ($211.83) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTX stock opened at €228.40 ($245.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of €228.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €200.58. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a 52 week high of €236.20 ($253.98). The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.