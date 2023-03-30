Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €38.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.50 ($41.40) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.10 ($52.80) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.