HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.35) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.42) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €18.75 ($20.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €15.40 ($16.56) and a 52 week high of €46.92 ($50.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

