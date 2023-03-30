HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €125.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($120.43) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ETR:HBH opened at €70.95 ($76.29) on Monday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €59.55 ($64.03) and a 52-week high of €125.60 ($135.05). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €78.68 and a 200 day moving average of €74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.