Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €40.00 by Warburg Research

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.98% from the stock’s current price.

GLJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on Grenke in a report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Grenke in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Grenke Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GLJ stock opened at €24.10 ($25.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.79, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.24. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of €17.99 ($19.34) and a fifty-two week high of €30.52 ($32.82).

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

