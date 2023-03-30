Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €29.00 by Warburg Research

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been given a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday.

Evotec Stock Performance

ETR EVT opened at €19.11 ($20.54) on Tuesday. Evotec has a 1 year low of €14.80 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €29.71 ($31.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.71.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

