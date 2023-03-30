Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €34.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVT. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on Evotec in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on Evotec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Evotec Price Performance

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €19.11 ($20.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.21. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €14.80 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €29.71 ($31.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.71.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

