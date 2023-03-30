Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) PT Lowered to C$4.75 at Cormark

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Vitalhub Trading Up 1.4 %
Vitalhub stock opened at C$2.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.94. The company has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$2.17 and a 52-week high of C$3.77.
About Vitalhub
