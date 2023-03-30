Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €46.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €46.00 ($49.46) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €45.50 ($48.92) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Covestro Stock Up 1.7 %

Covestro stock opened at €37.57 ($40.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35. Covestro has a twelve month low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a twelve month high of €49.53 ($53.26). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.07.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

