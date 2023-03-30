Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Given a C$3.51 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.51 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 202.59% from the company’s current price.
Tudor Gold Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of CVE:TUD opened at C$1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.06. Tudor Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$2.00.
Tudor Gold Company Profile
