Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Given a C$3.51 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.51 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 202.59% from the company’s current price.

Tudor Gold Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of CVE:TUD opened at C$1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.06. Tudor Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$2.00.

Get Tudor Gold alerts:

Tudor Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.