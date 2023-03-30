Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €170.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($182.80) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($173.12) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €148.00 ($159.14) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

EPA:SAF opened at €137.46 ($147.81) on Tuesday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a one year high of €92.36 ($99.31). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €118.43.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

