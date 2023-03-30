JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of BMW opened at €98.93 ($106.38) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €96.83 and its 200 day moving average is €86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($111.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.64.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

