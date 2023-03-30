Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($61.29) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of BAS opened at €47.18 ($50.73) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €49.99 and its 200-day moving average is €47.56. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a fifty-two week high of €55.52 ($59.70). The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.26, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

