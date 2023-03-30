Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

CVE EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.99. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.