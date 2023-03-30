Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Acquires £9,776.80 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.41) per share, with a total value of £9,776.80 ($12,012.29).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,162 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £4,880.40 ($5,996.31).

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Tobin bought 2,761 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £9,801.55 ($12,042.70).

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Tobin bought 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,132.94).

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Tobin acquired 2,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £9,996 ($12,281.61).

Audioboom Group Price Performance

BOOM stock opened at GBX 403 ($4.95) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 450.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 501.09. The stock has a market cap of £65.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.53 and a beta of 1.26. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 345.50 ($4.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.