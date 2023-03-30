CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Purchases £24,120 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,120 ($29,635.09).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Max Royde purchased 15,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($24,143.02).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £23,040 ($28,308.15).

On Monday, March 13th, Max Royde purchased 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,269.44).

On Friday, March 10th, Max Royde purchased 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($19,904.17).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Max Royde purchased 23,263 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,870.31 ($39,157.53).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £24,660 ($30,298.56).

On Thursday, January 19th, Max Royde acquired 2,930 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,277.80 ($5,255.93).

On Monday, January 16th, Max Royde acquired 14,184 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £21,843.36 ($26,837.89).

On Wednesday, January 11th, Max Royde acquired 17,015 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £26,203.10 ($32,194.50).

On Thursday, December 29th, Max Royde acquired 25,318 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,723.82 ($46,349.45).

CNIC stock opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £373.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,050.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.50. CentralNic Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($1.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

