Keith Edelman Acquires 9,788 Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) insider Keith Edelman bought 9,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £29,853.40 ($36,679.44).

Headlam Group Price Performance

Shares of HEAD opened at GBX 301 ($3.70) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £242.73 million, a P/E ratio of 771.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 326.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.22. Headlam Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 230 ($2.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 398.64 ($4.90).

Headlam Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $6.20. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,358.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Headlam Group Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.91) price target on shares of Headlam Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

Featured Stories

