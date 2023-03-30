Stuart J. Chambers Buys 661 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($30.63) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,246.63).

Anglo American Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,634 ($32.36) on Thursday. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,437.50 ($29.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.39). The company has a market cap of £35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 880.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,064.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,052.74.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,652.17%.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.23) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.94) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($39.93) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,341.67 ($41.06).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

