Wendy McMillan Purchases 25,000 Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Stock

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) insider Wendy McMillan bought 25,000 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($57,746.65).

LON:TTG opened at GBX 185 ($2.27) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.02. TT Electronics plc has a twelve month low of GBX 123.40 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 219 ($2.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £326.58 million, a PE ratio of -2,312.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is presently -7,500.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTG. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.76) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

