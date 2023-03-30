Wendy McMillan Purchases 25,000 Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Stock

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) insider Wendy McMillan bought 25,000 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($57,746.65).
TT Electronics Stock Performance
LON:TTG opened at GBX 185 ($2.27) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.02. TT Electronics plc has a twelve month low of GBX 123.40 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 219 ($2.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £326.58 million, a PE ratio of -2,312.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49.
TT Electronics Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is presently -7,500.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About TT Electronics
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
Featured Articles
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.