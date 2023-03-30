Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Buys £108,600 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 724 ($8.90) per share, with a total value of £108,600 ($133,431.63).

Inchcape Price Performance

LON INCH opened at GBX 752.50 ($9.25) on Thursday. Inchcape plc has a one year low of GBX 640.10 ($7.86) and a one year high of GBX 941 ($11.56). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 887.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 826.22. The company has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,419.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Inchcape Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 21.30 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,528.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inchcape Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INCH. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,131 ($13.90) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($15.85) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($13.33) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,067.20 ($13.11).

(Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Stories

