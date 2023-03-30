Insider Selling: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Sells £150,389.89 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Roy Twite sold 10,073 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.34), for a total value of £150,389.89 ($184,776.86).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Roy Twite acquired 10 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,420 ($17.45) per share, for a total transaction of £142 ($174.47).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,515 ($18.61) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,741.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,069 ($13.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,641 ($20.16). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,516.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,369.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 2,988.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,765 ($21.69) to GBX 1,870 ($22.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.33) to GBX 1,800 ($22.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.34) to GBX 2,000 ($24.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,855 ($22.79).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

