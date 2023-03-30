Naguib Kheraj Acquires 300,000 Shares of Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL) Stock

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) insider Naguib Kheraj bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($552,893.48).

Petershill Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PHLL opened at GBX 156 ($1.92) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 178.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. Petershill Partners PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 293 ($3.60).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.56) target price on the stock.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

