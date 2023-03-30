Martin Brand Buys 9,971 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand purchased 9,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,807 ($95.92) per share, with a total value of £778,435.97 ($956,427.04).
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,864 ($96.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,523.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,581.15. The firm has a market cap of £39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,386.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.36. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,710 ($82.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,612 ($105.81).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 75.30 ($0.93) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,328.77%.
London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.
