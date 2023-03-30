Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $58.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $52.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

