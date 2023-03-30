Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $60.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.
In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,736. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TOL opened at $59.42 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.94%.
Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.
