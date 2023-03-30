EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $13.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENLC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.56. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after buying an additional 2,877,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,687,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,659,000 after buying an additional 2,060,736 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 5,445,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after buying an additional 1,945,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

See Also

