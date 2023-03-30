Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives $43.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $479,673.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,721 shares of company stock valued at $336,182.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arcellx during the third quarter worth $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Arcellx by 66.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $60,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $35.26.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

