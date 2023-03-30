Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $594.12 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $594.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Humana Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $485.75 on Monday. Humana has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.24.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

