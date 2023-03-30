Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect Tivic Health Systems to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVC opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Tivic Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

