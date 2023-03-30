bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIAF opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of bioAffinity Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level.

