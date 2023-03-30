Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.40) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Harbor Custom Development Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ HCDI opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.70. Harbor Custom Development has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $76.00.
Harbor Custom Development Company Profile
