Analysts Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Target Price at $34.17

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.17.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCO. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Patterson Companies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $26.31 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.
Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.
Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 3,978.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 492,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 324,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
Patterson Companies Company Profile
Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.