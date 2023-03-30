Brokerages Set NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Target Price at $22.75

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after buying an additional 1,447,527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 10,233.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after buying an additional 1,055,643 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 450,521 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

