Brokerages Set RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Target Price at $21.62

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NYSE RXO opened at $19.38 on Monday. RXO has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RXO will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth $14,372,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth $1,411,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

