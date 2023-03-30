Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $97.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Belden stock opened at $84.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Belden during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 9.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 705,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Belden during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Belden by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Belden by 159.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

