Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 159 to GBX 152. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group traded as low as GBX 137.88 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 138.20 ($1.70), with a volume of 210517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.73).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DLG. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 159 ($1.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 197.40 ($2.43).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3,397.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 193.04.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

