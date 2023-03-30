McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.06, but opened at $79.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares last traded at $83.49, with a volume of 857,039 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

