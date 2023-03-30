SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.31, but opened at $19.82. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. SL Green Realty shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 366,746 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $24,417,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 53.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 674,516 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $19,681,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $15,655,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

