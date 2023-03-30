Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Up 4.4% on Strong Earnings

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.18. 17,293,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 39,794,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

