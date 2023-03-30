Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $34.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Par Pacific traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 338028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.
PARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $535,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,089 shares of company stock worth $657,863 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Par Pacific Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.05.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
Further Reading
