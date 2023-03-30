Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Up 5.7% on Earnings Beat

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 2,385,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,935,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.
The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($12.90) to GBX 850 ($10.44) in a research report on Tuesday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Trading Up 6.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.26.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
