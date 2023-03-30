Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Up 5.7% on Earnings Beat

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 2,385,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,935,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($12.90) to GBX 850 ($10.44) in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.26.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

