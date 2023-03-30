Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $215.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baidu traded as high as $159.99 and last traded at $159.98. Approximately 3,236,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,052,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.73.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Baidu by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 27.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.51.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

