Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRKN opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.80. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown ElectroKinetics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 482.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.