Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a market cap of $19.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inhibikase Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Inhibikase Therapeutics worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.