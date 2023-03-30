Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect Miromatrix Medical to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Miromatrix Medical Stock Down 7.6 %

MIRO stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.05. Miromatrix Medical has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miromatrix Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

